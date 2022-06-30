African Bar Association condemns killing of migrants in Morocco

The statement was signed by AfBA’s Director of Strategic Communication, Mr Douglas Ogbankwa.

Uwaifo called for stringent measures against those who caused the deaths.

He called on European Union and African stakeholders to urgently and adequately address the situation.

The migrants allegedly died during an attempt by about 2,000 people to enter Spain by climbing metal border fences surrounding Melilla.

Uwaifo said: “The African Bar Association condemns the unprovoked killing of dozens of African migrants while trying to make their way to Spain through the Morocco-Spain land border, and we term this action a crime against humanity.

“The AfBA restates that migrants, even if irregular, are entitled to be protected by International Humanitarian Law.

“The AfBA shall submit a formal petition against the Prime Minister of Morocco to the International Criminal Court, the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights, and other requisite multilateral institutions.”