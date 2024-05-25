ADVERTISEMENT
Africa Day: Quotes of prominent African leaders

Kojo Emmanuel

Africa has been home to some of the most remarkable leaders in history, whose words have echoed through time, inspiring generations and shaping the continent's trajectory.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Haile Selassie
Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Haile Selassie

From liberation fighters to statesmen, their wisdom, courage, and vision continue to resonate, offering guidance and hope in the face of adversity.

Pulse.com.gh delves into the profound words of these prominent African leaders, whose quotes are beacons of inspiration for all.

  • Nelson Mandela (South Africa): "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

Mandela's words encapsulate the transformative power of education in breaking the chains of ignorance and injustice.

As South Africa's first black president, he dedicated his life to fighting apartheid and promoting reconciliation, emphasizing the importance of knowledge and enlightenment in building a better society.

Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela Apartheid, the systemic racial segregation practiced by the South African government, was in place for decades and seemed like it would be impossible to overcome.But Mandela, an anti-apartheid activist, would not give up — not even after he was imprisoned for 27 years for his activism.Upon his release in 1990, Mandela once again threw himself into the efforts to end apartheid. When he was finally elected president in 1994 — the first election in the country's history in which all races could vote — he made history as the first Black president of South Africa. Business Insider USA
  • Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana): "We face neither East nor West: we face forward."

Nkrumah, Ghana's first president and a leading figure in the Pan-African movement, advocated for unity and self-determination among African nations.

His quote reminds us to look beyond ideological divisions and focus on forging a path of progress and unity for the continent.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Pulse Ghana
  • Wangari Maathai (Kenya): "In the course of history, there comes a time when humanity is called to shift to a new level of consciousness, to reach a higher moral ground."

Maathai, the founder of the Green Belt Movement and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, spoke passionately about environmental conservation and social justice.

Her words urge us to embrace a deeper understanding of our interconnectedness with nature and each other, inspiring a collective awakening towards a more sustainable and compassionate world.

Wangari Muta Maathai
Wangari Muta Maathai The first African woman to receive the Nobel, Maathai has promoted peace and democratic values. Most notably, she started the Green Belt movement, which led to the planting of over 30 million trees in her homeland of Kenya. Business Insider USA
  • Patrice Lumumba (Democratic Republic of Congo): "The only thing which we wanted for our country is the right to a worthy life, to dignity without pretence, to independence without restrictions."

Lumumba, the first democratically elected Prime Minister of the Congo, was a staunch advocate for African independence and self-determination.

His words resonate with the aspirations of millions across the continent for freedom, dignity, and sovereignty.

Patrice Lumumba
Patrice Lumumba Pulse
  • Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia): "If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough."
Sirleaf, Liberia's first female president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is a trailblazer for gender equality and democratic governance.

Her quote serves as a reminder to dream boldly and pursue ambitious goals, even in the face of uncertainty and fear.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Pulse Nigeria
  • Haile Selassie I (Ethiopia): "Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted, the indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most, that has made it possible for evil to triumph."

Selassie, Ethiopia's emperor and a symbol of African unity, spoke passionately about the importance of standing up against injustice and oppression.

His words serve as a call to action for all individuals to speak out against injustice and uphold the principles of justice and equality.

Haile Selassie I
Haile Selassie I AFP
