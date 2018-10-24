Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Afghanistan probes claims at least 14 civilians killed in raid

Afghanistan probes claims at least 14 civilians killed in raid on Islamic State

Afghan officials launched an investigation Wednesday into claims at least 14 civilians were killed in a military ground operation targeting the Islamic State group in their stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Violence has intensified in the past year as US and Afghan forces step up ground and air offensives against Taliban and IS insurgents play

Violence has intensified in the past year as US and Afghan forces step up ground and air offensives against Taliban and IS insurgents

(AFP)

Afghan officials launched an investigation Wednesday into claims at least 14 civilians were killed in a military ground operation targeting the Islamic State group in their stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.

Following Tuesday night's raid by Afghan special forces in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, scores of protesters temporarily blocked a major highway linking Afghanistan and Pakistan to demand action against those responsible for the attack.

Sultan Mohammad, who was among the protesters, told AFP 14 people were killed in the operation and four others were wounded.

Local elder Najibullah Amarkhil put the death toll slightly higher at 16, including women and children.

"Government forces raided several houses -- they killed 14 people, including a six-month-old baby," Amarkhil told AFP, adding two more died from their wounds in hospital.

"We demand the government punish those responsible."

Afghan broadcaster Tolo News said the death toll was "at least 17".

Images posted on Tolo's Twitter account purportedly showed dozens of men crowded around the bodies of victims under a tent next to the highway connecting the Nangarhar provincial capital of Jalalabad with Torkham, one of the major border crossings into Pakistan.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed there had been casualties in the operation and said an official probe was under way.

"A delegation has been sent to the area to investigate the incident and report back to us," Khogyani told AFP.

Ordinary Afghans have borne the brunt of the 17-year war, which is on track to be deadlier than Syria in 2018.

Civilians continue to face "extreme levels of harm", a recent UN report said, with 8,050 people killed or wounded in the January to September period.

Violence has intensified in the past year as US and Afghan forces step up ground and air offensives against Taliban and IS insurgents.

IS, a smaller but potent rival of the Taliban, emerged in the region in 2014 and quickly established a heavy presence in Afghanistan's east before expanding north.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet
3 Plastics have entered human food chain, study showsbullet

Related Articles

France seeks to bring home jihadists' kids from Syria
I will return my dowry, my husband can't sexually satisfy me, wife tells court
Iran's Rouhani: Khashoggi murder unthinkable 'without US backing'
Japan confirms journalist held in Syria released
Japanese journalist held in Syria believed to be freed
Politics Hackers briefly commandeered the website for Saudi Arabia's big investment conference to send a message about Jamal Khashoggi
Jihadists in Syrian Kurdish jails: what we know
German IS 'shoemaker' pleads to come home from Syria
Burkina Faso's neighbours brace as violence spreads

World

A US aircraft carrier is seen on its way to the Norwegian Coast to participate in the NATO exercise Trident Juncture -- the biggest movement of NATO personnel and vehicles since the Cold War
Former US Europe commander warns of likely 'war with China'
Better times: former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (left) and Worker's Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad in September 2012
Lula calls for united Brazil front against 'fascist adventure'
A teenager was killed in clashes between opposition youth and the police in the capital Conakry on Tuesday
At least 30 hurt in Guinea clashes: medical source, witnesses
The European Parliament voted for the ban on single-use plastic by 571 votes for, 53 against and 34 abstentions
EU parliament approves ban on single-use plastics
X
Advertisement