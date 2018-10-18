Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Activists call for 'Hitler balcony' destruction in Vienna

Activists call for 'Hitler balcony' destruction in Vienna

The origins of the balcony had since largely faded from memory but an artists' collective entitled "Memory Gaps" is now calling for it to be destroyed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Austrian artists' collective has demanded the destruction of a balcony at Vienna's town hall which was built in honour of Hitler in 1938 play

An Austrian artists' collective has demanded the destruction of a balcony at Vienna's town hall which was built in honour of Hitler in 1938

(APA/AFP/File)

Activists are calling for a little-remembered balcony on the front of Vienna's town hall to be destroyed because it is where Adolf Hitler gave a speech in 1938, Austrian media reported Wednesday.

Hitler made the speech on April 9, 1938 from a specially constructed wooden balcony erected in the centre of the building's imposing neo-Gothic facade, but it was later replaced with a permanent stone one to commemorate the event.

The origins of the balcony had since largely faded from memory but an artists' collective entitled "Memory Gaps" is now calling for it to be destroyed.

It argues the structure should be removed as part of the commemorations for the centenary of the first Austrian Republic, as well as the 80th anniversary of the "Anschluss", or annexation of Austria by Nazi Germany.

Memory Gaps has also suggested that prior to it being dismantled, a "speech for peace" could be given from the balcony on November 12 -- a hundred years to the day since the Republic was proclaimed.

The city authorities seem to have been caught off guard by the proposal.

Vienna's top cultural official, Veronica Kaup-Hasler, said she welcomed the debate and the fact that it had drawn attention to a forgotten detail of the town hall's history, a spokesman told the APA agency.

But Kaup-Hasler preferred that the balcony remain in place accompanied by a clearer explanation of its history.

The head of the commission responsible for researching into and returning property stolen by the Nazis, Eva Blimlinger, agreed, telling the Kurier newspaper: "This balcony is, like so much that resulted from national socialism, a part of our history."

The Anschluss of 1938 was welcomed by a broad swathe of the Austrian public.

Shortly afterwards Hitler held a famous speech from another balcony, of Vienna's Hofburg imperial palace on March 15.

That speech, and the one in front of Vienna's town hall, drew massive crowds.

Austria's relationship with its Nazi past remains a difficult issue even today, not least since the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) entered into a coalition government last year.

Earlier this month, Vice-Chancellor and FPOe leader Heinz-Christian Strache sparked controversy when he unveiled a monument to women who cleared debris from the streets during the war, with some accusing of him of seeking to rehabilitate the reputation of some Nazi-sympathising women.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 South Africa opposition calls bank fraud claims 'madness'bullet

Related Articles

Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse
Alexander Gauland German historians accuse far right chief of echoing Hitler
Lithuania Country urges Walmart to drop Soviet-themed shirts
1968 Invasion Soviet army nearly 'battled' US filmmakers in Prague Spring
Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence
Volkswagen Automaker company to end iconic 'Beetle' cars in 2019
In Europe The last days of the Great War
Rodrigo Duterte Philippine President to visit Israel next month
Francisco Franco Spanish MPs approve exhumation of dictator
Merkel, Netanyahu 2 leaders seek to brush past differences for Israel talks

World

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said "the current circumstances do not allow me to go to Riyadh" for a conference
French minister pulls out of Saudi conference over Khashoggi
Prime Minister Theresa May says she Britain will consider extending the transition period after Brexit for a few months
UK PM says open to longer post-Brexit transition
The world's longest sea bridge will connect Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China
Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlash
Indian police beat a Hindu activist in protests over women's acccess to a Hindu temple in Kerala
Hindu hardliners step up campaign to block Indian temple to women
X
Advertisement