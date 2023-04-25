Ghana capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

“Books and reading are essential to us all, as a source of information, questions and emotions, to get us close with the world,”

Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay said at the launching ceremony for the 2023 World Book Capital along with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He added that the choice of Accra as the 2023 World Book Capital was a call for action to support reading among all people and remove the barriers to reading on the African continent.

While reading some books with some school children at the ceremony, Akufo-Addo said: “The World Book Capital is more than a reading campaign. It is an opportunity for the government and international partners to leverage these diverse linkages, to culture and education to deepen our collective actions to make progress on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.”