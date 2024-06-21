ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Abedi Pele shows off luxurious car collection that includes Land Cruiser, $80K Benz

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ gave media personality Bola Ray a tour of his home and showed him some of the luxurious cars in his garage.

The former Olympique Marseille forward revealed some of the expensive cars that he owns, including a 2006 model Land Cruiser and a Mercedes Benz SL 320 worth $80,000.

"It is my favourite car because I have had it for 15 years. I like to keep that to myself, but I can say that it cost between $70,000 and $80,000," he said of the Benz.

Abedi – who is the father of the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan – had a successful football career that spanned over two decades.

Having begun his career at Real Tamale United (RTU) in Ghana, Abedi’s talent took him to Qatari side Al Sadd, where he spent a year before joining FC Zurich.

The 59-year-old would later play for Olympique Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Torino, 1860 Munich and Al Ain before hanging his boots.

Abedi was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy in 1982.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Meanwhile, Abedi has also said that he became a house owner at the young age of 17. According to him, he was earning around $10,000 when he joined Al Sadd as a teenager after the 1982 AFCON in Libya.

He noted that he used part of that money to build his first house at Alajo in Accra and, therefore, became a house owner at 17.

