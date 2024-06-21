Video: Abedi Pele shows off luxurious car collection that includes Land Cruiser, $80K Benz

"It is my favourite car because I have had it for 15 years. I like to keep that to myself, but I can say that it cost between $70,000 and $80,000," he said of the Benz.

Abedi – who is the father of the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan – had a successful football career that spanned over two decades.

Having begun his career at Real Tamale United (RTU) in Ghana, Abedi’s talent took him to Qatari side Al Sadd, where he spent a year before joining FC Zurich.

The 59-year-old would later play for Olympique Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Torino, 1860 Munich and Al Ain before hanging his boots.

Abedi was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy in 1982.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Meanwhile, Abedi has also said that he became a house owner at the young age of 17. According to him, he was earning around $10,000 when he joined Al Sadd as a teenager after the 1982 AFCON in Libya.