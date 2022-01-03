RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Abdalla Hamdok: Sudanese prime minister resigns

The country’s prime minister has left office amidst a crackdown on anti-coup protesters

The Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok has now resigned from office following the series of protests that have rocked the capital city of Khartoum.

The protests that erupted following Hamdok’s unusual arrangement to co-govern the country’s affairs alongside the military since last October.

The protests were intended to urge the country into a full return to civilian rule which was not well received by the country’s military that has no plans to relinquish power.

Hamdok’s resignation represents another huge blow to the country’s democracy that has been teetering on the edge since the ousting of its former leader President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Hamdok’s statement of his resignation came in a televised address that was broadcast on Sunday, signifying an end to his reign as the country’s civilian leader since he got reinstated shortly after General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched his coup with the military on October 25 and detained Hamdok.

The military leader served as the country’s de-facto leader alongside Hamdok since November under the promise that there will be elections in 2023 to elect the country’s leader.

This latest development with the civilian president’s resignation has thrown the proposed election plans in 2023 into doubt. His statement, “I have tried my best to stop the country from sliding towards disaster” raises a lot of doubt in the country’s populace about the prospect of any elections in the nearest future.

