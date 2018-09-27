Pulse.ng logo
Abbas says 'biased' US cannot be sole Mideast mediator

Abbas says 'biased' US cannot be sole Mideast mediator

The Palestinians will no longer accept the United States as the sole mediator in the Middle East peace process, their president Mahmud Abbas said Thursday, accusing Donald Trump's "biased" administration of undermining a two-state solution.

Speaking a day after Donald Trump said he would unveil a new Mideast peace plan within months, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said the US president could not be regarded as a neutral broker play

Speaking a day after Donald Trump said he would unveil a new Mideast peace plan within months, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said the US president could not be regarded as a neutral broker

The Palestinians will no longer accept the United States as the sole mediator in the Middle East peace process, their president Mahmud Abbas said Thursday, accusing Donald Trump's "biased" administration of undermining a two-state solution.

Speaking a day after the US president said he favored a two-state solution to end the conflict between the Israel and Palestinians and revealed he would unveil a new peace plan within months, Abbas said Trump could not be regarded as a neutral broker.

"We will also not accept sole American mediation in the peace process," Abbas said in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, saying the US president had shown that he was "biased" towards Israel since coming to power.

"This administration has reneged on all previous US commitments, and has undermined the two-state solution, and has revealed its false claims of concern about the humanitarian conditions of the Palestinian people," the Palestinian Authority president said.

Abbas in particular criticized Trump's decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, his order to close the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington and to cut off aid funding, including to a UN agency that supports millions of Palestinian refugees.

"All such decisions threaten the Palestinian national cause and constitute an assault on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions," said Abbas.

"It is ironic that the American administration still talks about what they call the 'deal of the century'. But what is left for this administration to give to the Palestinian people? Humanitarian solutions?"

World

Palestinian pupils protest in front of a school administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)and financed by US aid, in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in the occupied West Bank
In Palestinian Refugee agency gets $118 mn in new funding
Dutch Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus (pictured July 2018)proposed plans to register the race and religion of gun owners, but lawmakers and gun owner associations insist the proposal breaches privacy rights and could be a form of profiling
In Europe Dutch government denies it will register gun owners' race, religion
Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault in 1982, spent nearly four hours testifying under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Kavanaugh Raw emotion, smattering of laughs at hearing
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the UN General Assembly, holds up an image of what he says is a secret facility in Tehran for storing equipment and materials from its nuclear weapons program
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse
