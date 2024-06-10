ADVERTISEMENT
7 sentenced to death for cross-border drug trafficking in Iraq

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chaos and conflicts that have engulfed Iraq since the U.S. invasion in 2003 impeded Iraqi governments from effectively addressing the threat of drugs.

Iraq court [Rudaw]
“The Central Criminal Court issued a verdict to execute seven drug dealers, including a foreigner, who were convicted of trafficking narcotic substances,” the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement, without specifying the nationality of the foreigner.

The council noted that the convicts were sentenced to death for importing and exporting narcotic substances from neighbouring countries. The chaos and conflicts that have engulfed Iraq since the U.S. invasion in 2003 impeded Iraqi governments from effectively addressing the threat of drugs.

In May 2023, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani underlined the importance of waging "a war on drugs". He said that drug dealing remains one of the main ways of financing terrorism, and the circulation of drugs flourishes in the shadow of terrorism.

