7 civilians killed in Yemen air strike: official

At least seven civilians have been killed in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, an official and rebel media reported Monday.

A Yemeni child walks towards a building that was reportedly destroyed in a previous Saudi-led coalition air strike in Sanaa, on September 5, 2018 play

A Yemeni child walks towards a building that was reportedly destroyed in a previous Saudi-led coalition air strike in Sanaa, on September 5, 2018

(AFP)

The strike hit a house in the Huran district of central Yemen's Bayda province on Sunday, leaving one man, four women and two children dead, an official said.

Rebel-run news agency Saba put the number of deaths at 11.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the house had not been the intended target.

Yemen's long-running conflict escalated in 2014 when Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized control of large areas including the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year on the side of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

Nearly 10,000 people have since been killed and the country is teetering on the brink of famine.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

