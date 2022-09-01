RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Over 40 per cent of Americans say a U.S. civil war is likely to happen within a decade as political polarization and street violence grow, local media reports.

Americans (TheGuardian)
Americans (TheGuardian)

According to the survey conducted by the Britain-based data company ‘YouGov’ and an Economist, around 43 per cent of Americans believe a civil war is at least somewhat likely in the next 10 years.

Read Also

Among strong Democrats and Independents the figure was 40 per cent, but among strong Republicans, it was 54 per cent that see a civil war somewhat likely.

The findings follow similar results in other polls.

The report said most experts believe a full-scale armed conflict, like the American civil war of 1861-65, remains unlikely, “many fear an increase of jagged political division and explicitly political violence.”

Since the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, fears of political violence have grown, indicating that heated rhetoric from supporters of former U.S. Present Donald Trump has somewhat stoked the public fear, said the report.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to publish final list of Presidential, NASS candidates on Sept. 20

INEC to publish final list of Presidential, NASS candidates on Sept. 20

Over 70% road traffic crashes are speed-related- FRSC

Over 70% road traffic crashes are speed-related- FRSC

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll

Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights as pilots plan to begin strike on Friday

Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights as pilots plan to begin strike on Friday

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

Trending

Americans (TheGuardian)

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll