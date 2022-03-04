RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

30 killed in suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque

Two suicide bombers have blown themselves up at a mosque in north-western Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring scores of others, police and medics said.

Pakistan blast (NBC)
Pakistan blast (NBC)

The men fought their way inside the mosque compound in the city of Peshawar by killing police guards before blowing themselves in the packed main hall, police official, Haroon Raheed said.

“At least 30 bodies and more than 60 injured people were brought to Lady Reading Hospital, the biggest health facility in the city.

“The death toll may rise as more than a dozen of those injured are in critical condition,” said the hospital spokesperson.

Rescuers, police and volunteers were searching the rubble for further victims, said rescue services official, Bilal Faizi.

