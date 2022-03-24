3 ways for the world to end the COVID-19 pandemic

Median global GDP is estimated to have dropped 3.9% in 2020, and international recovery is limited and patchy. In Africa, collective national debt rose to $625 billion during the pandemic, which will have an ongoing impact on spending on vital services like education. Experts have estimated that lost GDP could amount to more than $4 trillion worldwide by the time the pandemic ceases.

But against this backdrop of doom and gloom, there are glimmers of hope. Here are three possible ways that we could escape from the grip of COVID-19 and rediscover “normal” life.

Vaccinate the world

It’s widely agreed that mass vaccination is the best way to prevent and reduce new variants, but sadly this hasn’t yet been achieved. According to Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS and Co-Chair of the People’s Vaccine Alliance, “Omicron is with us because we have failed to vaccinate the world. This should be a wake-up call.”

As of the end of 2021, only approximately 8% of Africans were fully vaccinated, compared with more than 60% in many high-income countries. Data shows that while most of Europe and the Americas had already exceeded the WHO’s goal of fully vaccinating at least 40% of the population by the end of 2021, only two African countries are expected to achieve it.

The good news is that we can change this picture. Vaccine supply has improved, and international organizations are stepping up to provide the resources that lower income countries (LICs) need to administer these vaccines, ramping up funding for training and deploying healthcare workers, and for supplies such as syringes, alcohol swabs, and vials.

Developing countries are also receiving better tools for tracking health data – and for managing cold chains to extend the shelf life of temperature-sensitive vaccines. While traditional condition monitoring tech requires constant connectivity and significant investments in dedicated hardware systems, newer solutions are better suited to rural vaccine distribution situations.

“The importance of high-quality vaccine cold chains is greater than ever, and the volume of products requiring strict temperature consistency has increased hand-in-hand with the importance,” says Niko Polvinen, the CEO of logistics data startup Logmore.

“As a partner in multiple vaccine supply chains, we have seen massive growth in the life science vertical,” he adds. “While it also proves that our solution is ready for the most demanding deliveries, it makes what we do truly meaningful.”

With better systems in place, improved funding, and increased vaccine supply, mass global vaccination can become possible as well as effective.

Wait for COVID-19 to get less virulent

Sars-COV-19, which causes COVID, is a coronavirus, from the same “family” as the common cold. The reason why we catch a cold several times throughout our lives, but only catch measles, for example, once, is because coronaviruses mutate constantly.

Most mutations are irrelevant and die out, but every few thousand mutations are different enough that they can fool your immune system and infect you again. That’s why people can catch COVID-19 more than once.

Viruses that kill their hosts too quickly don’t get passed on to new hosts, which is why viruses tend to become less deadly over time. Following this trend, the Omicron variant was less deadly than previous variants, raising hopes that the virus could be stabilizing into a version that we could live with. But virologists stress that we shouldn’t bet on this happening.

Dr. Ravi Gupta, microbiologist and immunologist at the University of Cambridge, UK, says, “It's important to emphasize that the next variant — and there will definitely be one — may not evolve from Omicron and it will not necessarily have these characteristics."

Every time the virus mutates, there’s a chance that it will become more transmissible, more deadly, or worst of all, both. A mutation that evades your immune system or is more transmissible will reproduce faster, quickly overwhelming the “old” version and becoming dominant. This might be a one-in-a-million chance, but when worldwide case rates are so high, it doesn't take long for a million mutations to take place.

Adopt the zero-COVID approach

The zero-COVID policy, which uses strict testing and isolation to prevent infection from spreading, was vital in the early days of the pandemic, but most experts agree that it’s not a viable long-term plan.

J. Stephen Morrison, Senior VP and Director at the Global Health Policy Center, refers to it as “a patently unsustainable approach that makes less and less sense as effective treatments arrive and immune protections from vaccines and infection rise elsewhere in the world.”

Hong Kong and China serve as a cautionary tale. Until now, both countries successfully relied on stringent lockdowns and mass testing to control the virus, but the new Omicron surge is moving too fast for the system to keep up.

Partly due to a low sense of danger regarding COVID-19, vaccine takeup among the elderly in particular has been low. In China, only about 50% of people aged over 80 are vaccinated, and Hong Kong’s care homes have a vaccination rate of just 15%. Over the last few weeks, Hong Kong’s total deaths due to COVID-19 soared from among the lowest in the world to one of the highest.

In contrast, New Zealand also pursued a zero covid policy that hermetically sealed its borders for close to two years, but officials there aggressively encouraged vaccination before reopening. While the country did eventually sustain a major Omicron outbreak, it resulted in only 102 deaths.

The ending to the COVID-19 story is in our hands

It’s clear that mass global vaccination is the least costly and most effective way to control the pandemic, but success depends on the choices we make. Despite the slow start, there’s no reason why most of the world can’t be fully vaccinated in 2022, removing the need for aggressive and unpleasant zero COVID rules and preventing the high case rates that could result in a mutation that we can’t control with vaccinations.

