Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

3,000 march in Moscow against unpopular pension reforms

In Moscow 3,000 march against unpopular pension reforms

About 3,000 people demonstrated in Moscow on Saturday against deeply unpopular government plans to raise the retirement age, which have sparked public anger.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
They held banners with slogans such as 'Enemy of the People' and 'Shame' play

They held banners with slogans such as 'Enemy of the People' and 'Shame'

(AFP)

About 3,000 people demonstrated in Moscow on Saturday against deeply unpopular government plans to raise the retirement age, which have sparked public anger.

Proposals to raise the state pension age to 60 for women and 65 for men has led to a number of protests and seen President Vladimir Putin's approval ratings take a major hit.

The demonstrators marched through an avenue in the centre of the Russian capital holding placards with photos of top officials, including Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, alongside slogans such as "Enemy of the People" and "Shame".

The interior ministry said about 3,000 people participated in the march, a figure confirmed by AFP journalists covering the event.

The latest protest came after hundreds were detained earlier this month at nationwide demonstrations against the controversial reforms.

The demonstrations were backed by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is currently in jail.

Saturday's march was authorised by the authorities and organised by the Communist party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet
3 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet

Related Articles

Politics A group of Russian spy planes flew past Alaska for the third time this month
Football Lyon appeal after UEFA upholds Champions League stadium ban
Politics Trump's former lawyer reportedly wanted to cover Manafort's and Gates' legal fees, but backed off when associates warned him it would look like an attempt at obstruction
Politics Rod Rosenstein reportedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment and wearing a wire to record his conversations with Trump
Israel Country says retains Syria freedom of action despite downed Russia plane
WHO Alcohol responsible for 1 in 20 deaths worldwide
Sports Conor McGregor slugged whiskey, mocked his opponent’s accent, and accused him of disrespecting Vladimir Putin during a wild UFC 229 press conference
China, Russia Two allies warn US of consequences over sanctions
UEFA Europa League Performance of Nigerian players in Europe’s 2nd tier competition

World

A member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards carries away a child wounded in a shooting rampage at a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz that Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif blamed on a US ally in the region
Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill 29 at army parade
Aquarius spent 19 days docked in the French port of Marseille after Gibraltar revoked its flag
Panama Country says it will revoke flag from migrant rescue ship
The Asian Network for Free Elections said the political environment in the tourist paradise was heavily tipped in favour of President Abdulla Yameen and they did not expect a fair contest
In Maldives Police raid opposition HQ ahead of vote
Opposition leader Jean Ping's headquarters were attacked after the vote
Gabon Country hails 'brave' ICC decision not to probe violence claims
X
Advertisement