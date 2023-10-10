200,000 people displaced in Gaza - United Nation says
WHO also reports 13 attacks on health facilities in Gaza since the weekend and said that its medical supplies stored had already been used up.
This statement the organisation made, poised for shortages of water and electricity due to a blockade.
“Displacement has escalated dramatically across the Gaza strip, reaching more than 187,500 people since Saturday.
“Most of them are taking shelter in schools,” Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson, told a Geneva briefing, saying further displacement was expected as clashes continued.
A World Health Organisation spokesperson said it had reported 13 attacks on health facilities in the Gaza strip since the weekend and said that its medical supplies stored there had already been used up.
