Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

19 killed in migrant vehicle crash in Turkey

19 killed in migrant vehicle crash in Turkey

Nineteen people, including children, died on Sunday when a vehicle carrying migrants reportedly heading for EU member Greece plunged off the highway into a waterway in western Turkey, state media said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish forensic experts examined the wreckage of a truck, carrying migrants, after it crashed in Izmir play

Turkish forensic experts examined the wreckage of a truck, carrying migrants, after it crashed in Izmir

(Demiroren News Agency/AFP)

Nineteen people, including children, died on Sunday when a vehicle carrying migrants reportedly heading for EU member Greece plunged off the highway into a waterway in western Turkey, state media said.

The vehicle, believed to be a lorry, was travelling on a highway in the Izmir region close to Izmir airport when it flipped over and fell into the channel several metres below, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The nationality of the migrants was not made clear. Nineteen people were killed, the agency said, lifting an earlier toll of 15, while 11 more were wounded.

Turkish television pictures showed the stricken wreckage of the vehicle, which was reduced to burned-out metal by the impact of the crash.

Large numbers of emergency service personnel were sent to the scene.

The DHA news agency said that the vehicle was headed for the coast of the Izmir region, from where the migrants planned to take a boat to Greece's Samos island.

The stricken wreckage of the vehicle was reduced to burned-out metal by the impact of the crash play

The stricken wreckage of the vehicle was reduced to burned-out metal by the impact of the crash

(Demiroren News Agency/AFP)

Samos is just a few kilometres north of Turkey's Dilek peninsula that juts out from the Izmir region.

Turkey is a key transit points for migrants from troubled countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a new life in Europe.

A million migrants crossed from Turkey into Greece in 2015, mostly by boats, in a crisis which forced a deal between Ankara and the EU to stem the flow of people.

Numbers have fallen since but people are still undertaking what is a highly perilous journey.

According to UN figures, more than 24,500 migrants have arrived in Greece by sea so far this year, with 118 people losing their lives via this route.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
3 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet

Related Articles

‘I lost 117 pounds after I quit dieting for good’
Window 'narrowing' for global economy, IMF warns
Politics Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance is an 'embarrassing' 'crisis' for Trump and 'one of the roughest foreign-policy challenges' he's faced yet, experts say
Saudis welcome joint Turkey probe into missing journalist
Politics Treasury Secretary Mnuchin will attend 'Davos in the Desert' in Saudi Arabia despite CEOs ditching the conference after the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Finance The 30 countries around the world where expats earn the most money, ranked
Politics The meteoric rise of Saudi's powerful Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is now suspected of ordering the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Aid groups worried as deadline looms for Syria's Idlib
Politics Friend of disappeared journalist Khashoggi says Saudi Arabia likely took Trump's anti-media rhetoric to heart
Politics North Carolina pastor detained in Turkey for two years on terrorism and espionage charges has been released by a Turkish court

World

Current laws allow faith-based schools to discriminate against gay students in some Australian states
Australia to stop schools expelling gay students
In the Eritrean town of Senafe traders are now doing good business
With border open, Ethiopia and Eritrea are back in business
The victim was shot on Saturday evening as a hunting party beat its way through nearby woods near Montriond, according to the local prosecutor
British mountain biker shot dead by hunter in French Alps
Under a deal reached in September by opposition backer Turkey and regime ally Russia rebels and jihadists in Syria were means to have pulled out heavy weapons from a planned buffer zone by October 10
Rebels fire shells from Syria buffer despite heavy arms pullout
X
Advertisement