RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

164 dead, almost 6000 detained in Kazakhstan unrest

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The situation in the central Asian country is stabilizing following deadly violence.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has been embroiled in violent riots over the last week. With protests against rising fuel prices escalating to calls for a regime change that was seeking to replace the country’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Recommended articles

The president responded to the protests by giving a kill order to security agencies that were trying to secure the situation alongside paramilitary assistance from the Russian government.

Reports emanating from the country’s health ministry is indicating that over 164 people have been killed in the violence that erupted and about 5800 people have been arrested according to a statement made on Sunday.

The statement was made following the government’s militarized efforts to quell the violence being caused by the protests.

It said: “At the moment, 125 criminal cases have been launched, and 5,800 people, among whom there is a significant number of foreigners, have been taken to police.”

The statement also went further to claim that the situation was “gradually stabilizing,” and went further to justify its militarized efforts as an “anti-terrorist” operation which was necessary to maintain the country’s unity and integrity in the face of unprecedented levels of violence.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

164 dead, almost 6000 detained in Kazakhstan unrest

164 dead, almost 6000 detained in Kazakhstan unrest

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after apologizing for partying

Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after apologizing for partying

UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening

UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening

COVID-19: NCDC reports 423 new infections, no death

COVID-19: NCDC reports 423 new infections, no death

Kanu begs supporters to be civil during his next court appearance

Kanu begs supporters to be civil during his next court appearance

Gov Wike vows to prosecute operators of illegal refineries in Rivers

Gov Wike vows to prosecute operators of illegal refineries in Rivers

Ekiti govt orders Primary Schools to conduct resumption tests for pupils

Ekiti govt orders Primary Schools to conduct resumption tests for pupils

Tinubu donates N50m to victims of Zamfara attacks

Tinubu donates N50m to victims of Zamfara attacks

Trending

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders. [thisnigeria]

Kazakhstan President gave kill order to quell protests

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

West African countries break ties with Mali over election delay

Pope Francis speaks out against cancel culture

Pope Francis speaks out against cancel culture