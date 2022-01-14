164 dead, almost 6000 detained in Kazakhstan unrest

The president responded to the protests by giving a kill order to security agencies that were trying to secure the situation alongside paramilitary assistance from the Russian government.

Reports emanating from the country’s health ministry is indicating that over 164 people have been killed in the violence that erupted and about 5800 people have been arrested according to a statement made on Sunday.

The statement was made following the government’s militarized efforts to quell the violence being caused by the protests.

It said: “At the moment, 125 criminal cases have been launched, and 5,800 people, among whom there is a significant number of foreigners, have been taken to police.”