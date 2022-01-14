Kazakhstan has been embroiled in violent riots over the last week. With protests against rising fuel prices escalating to calls for a regime change that was seeking to replace the country’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
164 dead, almost 6000 detained in Kazakhstan unrest
The situation in the central Asian country is stabilizing following deadly violence.
The president responded to the protests by giving a kill order to security agencies that were trying to secure the situation alongside paramilitary assistance from the Russian government.
Reports emanating from the country’s health ministry is indicating that over 164 people have been killed in the violence that erupted and about 5800 people have been arrested according to a statement made on Sunday.
The statement was made following the government’s militarized efforts to quell the violence being caused by the protests.
It said: “At the moment, 125 criminal cases have been launched, and 5,800 people, among whom there is a significant number of foreigners, have been taken to police.”
The statement also went further to claim that the situation was “gradually stabilizing,” and went further to justify its militarized efforts as an “anti-terrorist” operation which was necessary to maintain the country’s unity and integrity in the face of unprecedented levels of violence.
