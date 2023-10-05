14 dies, 100 missing, 14 bridges collapses due to flash flood in India

Fourteen bridges were severely damaged or collapsed, according to Indian media, on Thursday. The report cited information from the authorities, saying that some villages were also flooded. A highway was damaged and a mobile network was disrupted in parts of the affected north-eastern state of Sikkim.

Rescue operations are continuing. Around 3,000 travelers from other parts of the country were stranded in the region due to the flooding. The army said that one of the 23 people previously registered as missing had been found alive.