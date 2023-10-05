ADVERTISEMENT
14 dies, 100 missing, 14 bridges collapses due to flash flood in India

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, around 3,000 travelers from other parts of the country were stranded in the region due to the flooding.

Flood-in-india (Credit: Punch Newspapers)
Flood-in-india (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

Fourteen bridges were severely damaged or collapsed, according to Indian media, on Thursday. The report cited information from the authorities, saying that some villages were also flooded. A highway was damaged and a mobile network was disrupted in parts of the affected north-eastern state of Sikkim.

Rescue operations are continuing. Around 3,000 travelers from other parts of the country were stranded in the region due to the flooding. The army said that one of the 23 people previously registered as missing had been found alive.

Heavy rains fell late Wednesday in Sikkim, leading to a sharp rise in the level of the Teesta River. Authorities of Sikkim have advised residents not to go near the river. Schools in parts of the state will remain closed until the end of the week, local media reported.

