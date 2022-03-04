RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

1.25m people have fled Ukraine, says IOM

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The number of people who had fled Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion has reached 1.25 million, according to the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

People leaving Ukraine (iNews)
People leaving Ukraine (iNews)

The IOM said that out of the number, 672,000 fled to Poland, 194,000 to Moldova and around 133,000 to Hungary.

Recommended articles

The IOM also said that the refugees were 78,800 people who do not hold Ukrainian citizenship.

They come from 138 different countries, the spokesperson said.

The IOM is investigating reports that foreigners had been denied medical assistance.

According to the spokesperson such behavior is completely unacceptable.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1.25m people have fled Ukraine, says IOM

1.25m people have fled Ukraine, says IOM

Google suspends ad sales in Russia as censorship demands grow

Google suspends ad sales in Russia as censorship demands grow

Russian Invasion: Pay $1k fee to fight for us, Ukraine tells Nigerians

Russian Invasion: Pay $1k fee to fight for us, Ukraine tells Nigerians

Buhari returns to Abuja after attending UNEP@50 in Kenya, Nairobi

Buhari returns to Abuja after attending UNEP@50 in Kenya, Nairobi

FG gives Ukraine returnees $100

FG gives Ukraine returnees $100

'You failed to make Nigerians happy', Saraki tackles Buhari

'You failed to make Nigerians happy', Saraki tackles Buhari

How to stop ritual killings and Yahoo Yahoo in Nigeria- Reno Omokri

How to stop ritual killings and Yahoo Yahoo in Nigeria- Reno Omokri

I’ll continue to defend interest of our citizens worldwide – Buhari

I’ll continue to defend interest of our citizens worldwide – Buhari

Fuel Scarcity: Heaven won’t fall, Nigerians will survive – Femi Adesina

Fuel Scarcity: Heaven won’t fall, Nigerians will survive – Femi Adesina

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Pornhub, a popular pornography site, is one of the most visited websites

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

Ukrainian army shoots down several Russian fighter planes

jet (DailyPost)