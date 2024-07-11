ADVERTISEMENT
12 primary school children burnt beyond recognition in bus accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Seven other children were injured in the accident.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances behind the accident [Global Village Space]
The incident occurred on the N14 motorway near Merafong, about 70 kilometres west of Johannesburg, when another vehicle rammed the school bus from behind. Also, the driver of the minibus was found dead.

The South African authorities said the victims were burnt beyond recognition. Seven other children were injured in the accident in the province of Gauteng.

Road officials were initially unable to provide any information on the ages of the children.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances behind the accident.

"The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community," Gauteng Province Minister of Education Matome Chiloane commented.

