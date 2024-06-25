113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

The UN Women, in a new figure on gender equality released on Monday, said women should be put first as many countries head to the polls in 2024.

The new data comes as the world celebrates the International Day for Women in Diplomacy, recognising the different ways women are breaking barriers and making a difference in the field of diplomacy.

“As many countries head to the polls this year, we all must put women first, at the pinnacle of power, where and when it matters the most,” UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous.

As of January 1, 2024, women make up less than a third of Cabinet ministers in 141 countries. In seven countries, there are no women represented in Cabinets at all. Meanwhile, only 23% of Ministerial positions are held by women. Women are also underrepresented as Permanent Representatives of the UN.

As of May 2024, women held 25% of senior ambassador posts in New York, 35% in Geneva and 33.5% in Vienna.

“Our work is guided by the belief that when women lead, the world is better for all people and the planet.

Women’s equal participation in governance and leadership is key to improving lives for all,” Bahous added.

According to her, electing and appointing women in leadership positions signals strong political will for gender equality and demonstrates a collective commitment to tackling the challenges the world faces today.

“As we prepare to mark 30 years since the passage of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the world’s most progressive blueprint for advancing women’s rights, UN Women continues to work to ensure women lead and thrive in shaping and driving positive change, including through occupying the most senior positions of power”, she stated.

NAN reports that in 1995 the Beijing conference built on political agreements reached at the three previous global conferences on women, and consolidated five decades of legal advances aimed at securing the equality of women with men in law and practice.