11 miners trapped in Zimbabwe's gold mine collapse

Zimbabwe’s mines ministry in a statement said the incident took place on Thursday morning, with initial assessments pointing to earth tremors as the possible cause of the accident.

Metallon Corporation, which owns Redwing Mine, confirmed the incident in a separate statement. The company has deployed a rescue team to bring the trapped miners back to the surface, it added.

“The team has made several rescue attempts. However, the ground remains unstable, rendering rescue operations unsafe. Our teams are diligently assessing ground conditions to make sure the rescue operations proceed safely as soon as possible,’’ Metallon said.

