ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

10 members of a single family killed in heavy flooding in Afghan village

News Agency Of Nigeria

Flooding has deepened Afghanistan’s already dire humanitarian crisis, adding to the death toll caused by multiple natural disasters in recent years.

10 members of a single family killed in heavy flooding in Afghan village
10 members of a single family killed in heavy flooding in Afghan village

Recommended articles

Rescue teams are searching for the remaining victims after four bodies were recovered, the head of the information and culture department Zabihullah Amiri said in a statement.

There are no reports of survivors from the family.

Flooding has deepened Afghanistan’s already dire humanitarian crisis, adding to the death toll caused by multiple natural disasters in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Food Programme (WFP) said in a statement that floods in the past few weeks have affected at least 80,000 people in the country.

This month, Afghan authorities reported more than 400 deaths due to flash floods across different provinces. Baghlan province in the north was hit the hardest.

Extreme weather events such as flash floods and droughts are on the rise in Afghanistan.

Experts blame the climate crisis for this.

The country remains among the world’s top 10 climate-impacted nations despite having a negligible carbon footprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

After decades of wars and conflicts, Afghanistan is ill-prepared to cope with the consequences of climate change.

The country is still reeling from the multiple earthquakes earlier this year and severe flooding in March.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki begins payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Edo workers

Obaseki begins payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Edo workers

Tinubu inaugurates 27km road in Bayelsa, pledges commitment to Niger Delta

Tinubu inaugurates 27km road in Bayelsa, pledges commitment to Niger Delta

Hajj 2024: Nigeria loses second pilgrim in Mecca in 2 days

Hajj 2024: Nigeria loses second pilgrim in Mecca in 2 days

3 arrested for trying to smuggle hard drugs into police cell for a suspect

3 arrested for trying to smuggle hard drugs into police cell for a suspect

Obaseki takes free rice distribution to Edo Central

Obaseki takes free rice distribution to Edo Central

Stanbic IBTC's Transformative 'Adopt-A-School' Initiative: Empowering Nigeria's future

Stanbic IBTC's Transformative 'Adopt-A-School' Initiative: Empowering Nigeria's future

FG drags 36 governors to Supreme Court over LG autonomy

FG drags 36 governors to Supreme Court over LG autonomy

Automotive Council commends Tinubu's vision for auto industry

Automotive Council commends Tinubu's vision for auto industry

Plateau govt renovates, equips over 300 PHCs, 17 general hospitals

Plateau govt renovates, equips over 300 PHCs, 17 general hospitals

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African Presidents who lost their lives in plane crashes

African presidents who died in helicopter or plane crashes

President Ruto met Kenyans living in the United States of America at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta, Georgia

Key highlights from Day 1 of Ruto's U.S. state visit [Photos & Videos]

9 killed, 50 sustain injuries as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event [Reuters]

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

AU Day in Ghana

From OAU to AU: A journey through Africa's political unity