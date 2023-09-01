10 dangerous adventures billonaires love to experience

However, there's a subset of the ultra-wealthy who seek a different kind of thrill—one that comes with an adrenaline rush and a hefty price tag.

In a recent study conducted by experts from ARKA, these thrilling and often dangerous adventures were ranked based on their associated costs and level of risk.

Join us as we delve into the world of billionaires and their penchant for heart-pounding escapades.

1. Flying around the moon

At the top of our list is an activity that truly pushes the boundaries of human exploration: flying around the moon. With a staggering price tag of $150 million, this is the most costly and high-risk adventure for billionaires. Notable figures like Richard Branson and Charles Simonyi have embarked on this journey, and only 24 individuals worldwide can claim the same distinction.

2. Space travel

Space travel ranks as the second most costly and risky activity that billionaires have embraced. With a price of $55 million, it's no wonder that only a select few, including Guy Laliberté, Charles Simonyi, and Jeff Bezos, have ventured into Earth's orbit. A total of 622 individuals have embarked on this otherworldly adventure.

3. Blue Origin Space Flight

For those who find space travel fascinating but prefer a slightly lower risk, Blue Origin space flight offers a compromise. On this 11-minute flight, you'll travel over 3X the speed of sound to pass the Kármán Line at 100 km (62 mi), float weightless for several minutes, and witness life-changing views of Earth before descending gently under parachutes. With a price tag of $28 million, this adventure has attracted billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Hamish Harding, and Richard Branson. To date, 31 individuals have had the privilege of experiencing this cosmic journey.

4. Trip to the International Space Station (ISS)

Visiting the International Space Station (ISS) may seem like a dream, but it's a dream that comes with a price. Costing $20 million, this high-risk adventure has been taken by 244 individuals. Dennis Tito visited the ISS for seven days in April–May 2001, becoming the world's first "fee-paying" space tourist. Tito paid a reported $20 million for his trip. Tito was followed in April 2002 by South African Mark Shuttleworth (Soyuz TM-34). The third was Gregory Olsen in October 2005 (Soyuz TMA-7). It offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience that only the world's wealthiest can afford.

5. Scuba diving in the Mariana Trench

For those billionaires who prefer the mysteries of the deep, scuba diving in the Mariana Trench is an option. While it may be relatively cheaper at $750,000, it is undoubtedly a very high-risk activity. Only 22 individuals, including billionaire James Cameron, have dared to explore the ocean's depths and uncover its secrets.

6. Hunting rhinos

Hunting rhinos, a highly controversial and high-risk activity, makes the list at number six. Legal only in Namibia and South Africa, this venture has seen limited participation. One notable billionaire, 81-year-old Lacy Harber, paid $275,000 for the opportunity to hunt an aged black rhino. He was later allowed to import the body parts of his trophy into the US.

7. Deep sea diving to shipwrecks

Despite the shocking Titan Tour crash, deep-sea diving to shipwrecks remains a captivating adventure for billionaires. With a cost of $250,000, it offers a very high level of risk and has attracted billionaires like Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Richard Branson, and Paul Allen. Much more recently, british billionaire explorer Harding, UK citizens Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate Expeditions chief executive Stockton Rush lost thier lives in a journey to the long-wrecked Titanic.

8. Trip to the South Pole

Exploring the South Pole may not be as risky as some other activities, but it is still an adventure reserved for the wealthy. Costing $100,000, it falls into the category of low-risk activities and has been enjoyed by many, including billionaires Hamish Harding, Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

9. Climb to Everest

Mount Everest has long been a symbol of human endurance and achievement, attracting adventurers from all walks of life. For billionaires seeking the thrill of conquering the world's highest peak, it comes with a high-risk factor and an average cost of $55,000. Over 6,000 adventurers, including Mukesh Ambani, Richard Branson, and Bernard Arnault, have embarked on this challenging journey.

10. Shark diving

