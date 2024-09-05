ADVERTISEMENT
1 dies after aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth, ditches into Channel in UK

News Agency Of Nigeria

The family of the deceased, who has not been named, have been informed.

1 dies after aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth, ditches into Channel in UK
The Royal Navy on Thursday said the Merlin helicopter crashed off the coast of Dorset on Wednesday night during the training exercise with the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is taking place.

In a statement, the Royal Navy said: “It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night.

“Our thoughts are with the family, who have been informed and all those affected at this sad time.

“A full investigation will take place.

“The incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night-flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth.

“There were no other fatalities or serious injuries.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth is described on the Navy’s website as “the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy” which is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft.

