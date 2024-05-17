ADVERTISEMENT
Wike bestows Abuja citizenship on Senegal’s President Faye

Segun Adeyemi

The Minister who presented the key to the city to the President of Senegal stated that he now enjoys all the rights and privileges of a citizen of the Federal Capital Territory.

This ceremony took place as Wike, representing President Bola Tinubu, greeted President Faye at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister stated that this key grants the Senegalese President all the rights and privileges of a citizen of the FCT.

According to Leadership, Wike said this gesture symbolised the deep friendship and good relations between Nigeria and Senegal.

Pulse reported earlier that President Faye arrived in Nigeria on Thursday to meet with President Tinubu, who serves as the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Faye's visit to Nigeria on Thursday was a historic moment. It marked his first visit to Nigeria since he assumed office as the youngest president in Senegalese history in April.

Segun Adeyemi

