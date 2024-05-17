Wike bestows Abuja citizenship on Senegal’s President Faye

This ceremony took place as Wike, representing President Bola Tinubu, greeted President Faye at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister stated that this key grants the Senegalese President all the rights and privileges of a citizen of the FCT.

According to Leadership, Wike said this gesture symbolised the deep friendship and good relations between Nigeria and Senegal.

Pulse reported earlier that President Faye arrived in Nigeria on Thursday to meet with President Tinubu, who serves as the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).