Why security agencies have struggled to arrest Yahaya Bello - Presidency

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is seeking Bello in connection with alleged financial crimes totalling ₦80.2 billion.

In a revealing interview on Channels Television's Inside Sources, Onanuga clarified that Bello's situation is complicated due to the immunity enjoyed by the current governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo.

"Yahaya Bello is hiding under the agbada (flowing robe) of the governor," he explained, emphasising that this immunity obstructs police action within the governor's residence.

Since the EFCC declared Bello wanted in April, attempts to apprehend him have been repeatedly thwarted.

Onanuga noted, "If he stays inside Governor Ododo's house, the police cannot do anything because they will be violating that immunity."

This protective measure by Governor Ododo has led to significant frustration among law enforcement agencies.

Drawing a parallel to international law, Onanuga stated, "It's like a diplomat enjoying certain immunity; you cannot do anything about it."