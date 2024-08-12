Consequences of damaging a Nigerian passport - what you need to know

Videos circulating the internet show that the female traveller purportedly tore her husband's passport at the airport.

This incident has since prompted the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to investigate the case and invite the woman for questioning.

In a statement released in Abuja, NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo confirmed that the individuals involved have been identified and summoned for further investigation.

What does the law say?

Udo emphasised that if the allegations are proven true, the woman's actions would violate Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015, which could result in severe penalties as outlined under Section 10(h).

Under the Nigeria Immigration Act of 2015, the destruction of a Nigerian passport is considered a serious offence with legal implications.

The Act outlines these consequences in Part II., Section 10, which addresses the misuse, mutilation, or destruction of passports.

Implications

Section 10 of the Nigeria Immigration Act stipulates that anyone who knowingly mutilates, destroys, or uses a Nigerian passport for purposes other than those intended may face legal repercussions.

This section aims to protect the integrity of Nigerian passports, which are critical for national security and individual identification.

Punishment

The punishment for such offences is specified in the Act.

According to Section 10 (b), any person found guilty of destroying or unlawfully altering a Nigerian passport may be liable to a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Specifically, the Act provides for imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding ₦500,000, or both, depending on the severity of the offence.

The Act also underscores the importance of preserving the integrity of passports, which are used for personal identification and international travel.