VIDEO: 'I use my personal car, receive half salary' - Gov Uba Sani

While addressing cabinet members and other stakeholders, Governor Sani emphasised that 60% of the Kaduna population lives below the poverty line.

He revealed that this situation has prompted the slash in his allowance and that of his cabinet members.

“When we came in, we sat down with them and said, look, charity begins at home. We have to cut the cost of governance in Kaduna state. We are running a state where at least 60% of the population is living below the poverty line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said to the Deputy Governor can we reduce these allowances because it is too much, they all agreed collectively, even myself, that they needed to cut my salary into two, so today, I’m receiving half of my salary since I became governor of Kaduna state,” he said.

The governor recounted that the new approach also extends to the usage of cars and other facilities.

Governor Sani stated that he uses personal cars, and his commissioners use the vehicles inherited from the previous administration.