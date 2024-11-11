ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Why Nigeria must break up for Igbos to survive – Sowore

Segun Adeyemi

Sowore's remarks have already ignited discussion across various platforms, stirring reactions among Nigerians who question the implications of his proposed solution.

Omoyele Sowore. [Facebook]
Omoyele Sowore. [Facebook]

According to Sowore, a divisive stance towards the Igbos exists within government circles, allegedly underscored by a secretive memo cautioning officials to “be careful of Igbos.”

Sowore asserted, “Nigeria has an Igbo problem. There is a secret memo in the government to be careful of Igbos.”

He elaborated that this document allegedly discourages giving Igbos access to political roles and other significant opportunities, which he believes contributes to their social and economic struggles within the country.

In his conversation with podcast co-host Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu, Sowore suggested that Nigeria’s political structure inherently prevents the Igbos from thriving.

READ ALSO: 'I can't be part of a mega fraud' — Sowore declines alliance with Atiku, Obi, others

“For an Igbo man to survive in Nigeria as it is currently put together, Nigeria must break,” Sowore stated, emphasising his belief that the country’s division is essential for the Igbo community’s survival and prosperity.



READ ALSO: Peter Obi is a packaged fraud, just like Buhari - Sowore

In reaction to the video, an handle on X, @Kaygee4dbag1 wrote, "IGBOs can survive anywhere, any situation and any agenda. I’m super proud to be IGBO."

@SuoazOfficial wrote, "Sowore has always said that Nigeria has an Igbo problem. His message has been consistent."

Another netizen with the handle, @ruphy_dollar, wrote, "Let come together and dialogue which way,because this bala blu has dèstròyèd everything."

While some view his statements as bold advocacy for marginalised groups, others express concerns about the feasibility and consequences of such a radical shift in Nigeria’s structure.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Atiku accuses Tinubu's policies of 'killing Nigerians' amid rising inflation

Tinubu demands end to Israeli aggression, wants 2-State solution actualised

VIDEO: Why Nigeria must break up for Igbos to survive – Sowore

Bakare is an advocate of truth on national issues and a true man of God - Tinubu

FCT Consumers protest prepaid meter price hike amid economic hardship

Ondo AG says State's future depends on Aiyedatiwa's victory, APC to win all 18 LGAs

LAGESC evicts 84 illegal occupants under Eko bridge, arrests 1 for illegal toilet

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm

Yobe Govt plans to provide solar power for all secondary schools by 2025

