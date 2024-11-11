VIDEO: Why Nigeria must break up for Igbos to survive – Sowore

According to Sowore, a divisive stance towards the Igbos exists within government circles, allegedly underscored by a secretive memo cautioning officials to “be careful of Igbos.”

Sowore asserted, “Nigeria has an Igbo problem. There is a secret memo in the government to be careful of Igbos.”

He elaborated that this document allegedly discourages giving Igbos access to political roles and other significant opportunities, which he believes contributes to their social and economic struggles within the country.

In his conversation with podcast co-host Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu, Sowore suggested that Nigeria’s political structure inherently prevents the Igbos from thriving.

“For an Igbo man to survive in Nigeria as it is currently put together, Nigeria must break,” Sowore stated, emphasising his belief that the country’s division is essential for the Igbo community’s survival and prosperity.

Netizens react

Sowore’s remarks have already ignited discussion across various platforms, stirring reactions among Nigerians who question the implications of his proposed solution.

In reaction to the video, an handle on X, @Kaygee4dbag1 wrote, "IGBOs can survive anywhere, any situation and any agenda. I’m super proud to be IGBO."

@SuoazOfficial wrote, "Sowore has always said that Nigeria has an Igbo problem. His message has been consistent."

Another netizen with the handle, @ruphy_dollar, wrote, "Let come together and dialogue which way,because this bala blu has dèstròyèd everything."

