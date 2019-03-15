The incident happened at a location known as Sogoye at about 6 pm in the evening on Friday, March 15, 2019, says a report by the Nigerian Tribune. It confirmed that the victims were heard making calls on their phones in a bid to get rescued.

Unfortunately, there were no equipment available to untangle them from the resulting debris.

According to Tribune, the structure being developed for business was undergoing construction that had nearly reached completion when it collapsed.

Unlike the incident in Lagos that caused the deaths of 20 people, no loss of lives have been recorded in Sogoye according to reports.

A video that captured the scene of the accident shows a helpless crowd contemplating on how to rescue the victims.