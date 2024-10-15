ADVERTISEMENT
Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Segun Adeyemi

Falana and Falz argued that the claims had no basis in truth and were created to tarnish their standing.

Justice M. O. Idowu, presiding over the case (suit no: ID/8584/GCM/2024), also fined Otse ₦500 million for libel and instructed him to compensate the Falanas for damages.

The court's decision followed a series of posts made by Otse on September 24, 2024, in which he linked the Falanas to controversial Nigerian personality Bobrisky.

Justice Idowu stated that the comments were "defamatory and injurious" to Falana and his son's public reputations.

READ ALSO: Falz gives Verydarkman 24 hours to retract defamatory statements against him

According to the applicants, the court noted, "the defendant knew these statements were false and untrue but proceeded to publish them to injure their reputation."

READ ALSO: Falz trends for reportedly helping Bobrisky drop money laundering charges

Dawodu, speaking for the applicants, noted that VeryDarkMan's allegations remained highly visible on his social media platforms, thereby "continuing the injury to their reputation as long as the publication remains online."

The judgment emphasised the need for prompt removal of defamatory posts to prevent further reputational harm, making this a landmark ruling in Nigeria's fight against online defamation.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

