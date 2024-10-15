Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Justice M. O. Idowu, presiding over the case (suit no: ID/8584/GCM/2024), also fined Otse ₦500 million for libel and instructed him to compensate the Falanas for damages.

The court's decision followed a series of posts made by Otse on September 24, 2024, in which he linked the Falanas to controversial Nigerian personality Bobrisky.

Justice Idowu stated that the comments were "defamatory and injurious" to Falana and his son's public reputations.

According to the applicants, the court noted, "the defendant knew these statements were false and untrue but proceeded to publish them to injure their reputation."

Falana and Falz argued that the claims had no basis in truth and were created to tarnish their standing.

Dawodu, speaking for the applicants, noted that VeryDarkMan's allegations remained highly visible on his social media platforms, thereby "continuing the injury to their reputation as long as the publication remains online."

