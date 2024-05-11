ADVERTISEMENT
2024 UTME: 174 Deeper Life students hit over 300 JAMB score

Segun Adeyemi

Ayeyemi Godsgift Ibukunoluwa scored the highest points within the school this year, attaining 362 points out of a possible 400.

Deeper Life High School. [Facebook]
Deeper Life High School. [Facebook]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) opted not to reveal the identities of this year’s top scorers in the UTME.

However, Deeper Life High School shared the achievements of their 174 high-scoring students via a Facebook post on their official page, @Deeper Life High School.

The post reads, “Despite JAMB’s announcement that only around 0.5% of candidates nationwide scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME, an astounding one hundred and seventy-four (174) students of DLHS exceeded expectations with flying colours by scoring 300 and above.”

According to details from the school’s Facebook page, Ayeyemi Godsgift Ibukunoluwa scored the highest points within the school this year, attaining 362 points out of a possible 400.

This surpasses the previous high scorer, Umeh Kamsiyochukwu, who scored 360 points in the UTME last year.

Additionally, statistics from the JAMB reveal that out of 1,842,464 candidates, 1,402,490 failed to achieve a score of 200 out of 400 marks.

The statement partly reads, “It is common knowledge that the Board has, at various fora, restated its unwillingness to publish the names of its best-performing candidates, as it considers its UTME as only a ranking examination on account of the other parameters that would constitute what would later be considered the minimum admissible score for candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions.

“Similarly, because of the different variables adopted by respective institutions, it might be downright impossible to arrive at a single or all-encompassing set of parameters for generating a list of candidates with the highest admissible score, as gaining admission remains the ultimate goal. Hence, it might be unrealistic or presumptive to say a particular candidate is the highest scorer given the fact that such a candidate may, in the final analysis, not even be admitted.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

2024 UTME: 174 Deeper Life students hit over 300 JAMB score

