US govt releases new work permit rules for Nigerians, other immigrants

Segun Adeyemi

The updated timeline applies to eligible individuals who have submitted requests to renew their EADs on or after October 7, 2023.

The revised schedule pertains to qualified individuals who have applied to extend their EADs from October 7, 2023, onwards. [Joe Biden/Vox News]
Recommended articles

According to the updated regulation, certain Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) will now have their automatic extension period prolonged from 180 days to a maximum of 540 days.

This initiative seeks to simplify obtaining work permits for qualified non-citizens and minimise interruptions in employment authorisation during the renewal application waiting period.

According to Daily Trust, USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddon emphasised the significance of this measure in preventing work permit gaps and bolstering lasting solutions.

Extending the duration to 540 days will offer stability for workers and employers and maintain consistency in the labour force.

This move aligns with USCIS's continuous endeavours to enhance employment opportunities for authorised individuals.

The new timeframe pertains to qualified individuals who have submitted EAD renewal requests on time or after October 7, 2023.

This measure seeks to safeguard approximately 800,000 EAD renewal seekers, comprising asylum seekers and Temporary Protected Status holders, as well as their employers, potentially aiding up to 800,000 employers.

