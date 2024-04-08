US govt releases new work permit rules for Nigerians, other immigrants

According to the updated regulation, certain Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) will now have their automatic extension period prolonged from 180 days to a maximum of 540 days.

This initiative seeks to simplify obtaining work permits for qualified non-citizens and minimise interruptions in employment authorisation during the renewal application waiting period.

According to Daily Trust, USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddon emphasised the significance of this measure in preventing work permit gaps and bolstering lasting solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extending the duration to 540 days will offer stability for workers and employers and maintain consistency in the labour force.

This move aligns with USCIS's continuous endeavours to enhance employment opportunities for authorised individuals.

The new timeframe pertains to qualified individuals who have submitted EAD renewal requests on time or after October 7, 2023.