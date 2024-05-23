DSS storms Emir of Kano's palace as deposition rumours thickens

Amidst a swirl of rumours and growing speculation, the unexpected appearance of the DSS at the Emir's palace has only intensified the talk about the potential removal of the Emir from the throne.

As reported by Daily Trust, the visit coincided with the Kano State Assembly's passing of the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law (repeal bill).

The newspaper reported that a visit to the palace around 11 am confirmed that DSS operatives were present within the premises.

Although the Emir of Kano was reportedly in Ogun State for a private visit with the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, security personnel were stationed at the palace's entrance, prepared for any potential developments.

The new law nullifies all positions established under the previous legislation, and if Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf approves it, it will be enacted. There are speculations that this could lead to the removal of the Emir.