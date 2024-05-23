ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

DSS storms Emir of Kano's palace as deposition rumours thickens

Segun Adeyemi

It was gathered that DSS operatives had stormed the palace of the Kano Emir at about 11 am on Thursday, May 23.

Kano Emir's Palace. [Facebook]
Kano Emir's Palace. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Amidst a swirl of rumours and growing speculation, the unexpected appearance of the DSS at the Emir's palace has only intensified the talk about the potential removal of the Emir from the throne.

As reported by Daily Trust, the visit coincided with the Kano State Assembly's passing of the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law (repeal bill).

The newspaper reported that a visit to the palace around 11 am confirmed that DSS operatives were present within the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Emir of Kano was reportedly in Ogun State for a private visit with the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, security personnel were stationed at the palace's entrance, prepared for any potential developments.

The new law nullifies all positions established under the previous legislation, and if Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf approves it, it will be enacted. There are speculations that this could lead to the removal of the Emir.

The recently passed bill mandates the governor to take necessary steps to reinstate the Kano emirate to its former status before the previous law was enacted.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

DSS storms Emir of Kano's palace as deposition rumours thickens

DSS storms Emir of Kano's palace as deposition rumours thickens

Kwara cattle market hit by poison outbreak, residents advised to avoid eating meat

Kwara cattle market hit by poison outbreak, residents advised to avoid eating meat

Sanusi's reinstatement closes in as Kano Assembly abolishes 5 Emirates

Sanusi's reinstatement closes in as Kano Assembly abolishes 5 Emirates

Reps summon DISCOs, GENCOs for failing to perform CSR in host communities

Reps summon DISCOs, GENCOs for failing to perform CSR in host communities

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NECO registration [Premium Times Nigeria]

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Bags of grains [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]

Kebbi residents receive 23,982 bags of grains from FG to ease food crisis

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja [NAN]

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja

Home Office tells Ghanaian man Nelson Shardey he's not British after 42 years in UK

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British