Court gives crucial order in Emefiele's trial, co-defendant to sleep in Kirikiri

According to Channels TV, the court stated that the embattled ex-CBN boss will be kept in the custody of the anti-graft agency until the next court session on Thursday, April 11, when a decision on bail will be made.

The presiding judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, ordered that Henry Omoile, a co-defendant of Emefiele, be detained at Kirikiri Prison until the court decides on his bail application on Thursday.

This decision came after considering the bail requests their lawyer, Lebi Lawal, presented.

The defence counsel had requested that Emefiele be granted bail either on self-recognition or under the most lenient bail conditions until the case is heard.

They urged the court to extend the same liberal bail terms to the second defendant.