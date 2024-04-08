ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Court gives crucial order in Emefiele's trial, co-defendant to sleep in Kirikiri

Segun Adeyemi

Henry Omoile, a co-defendant of Emefiele, was ordered to be detained at Kirikiri Prison until the court decides on his bail application on Thursday.

Godwin Emefiele [Punch]
Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

Recommended articles

According to Channels TV, the court stated that the embattled ex-CBN boss will be kept in the custody of the anti-graft agency until the next court session on Thursday, April 11, when a decision on bail will be made.

The presiding judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, ordered that Henry Omoile, a co-defendant of Emefiele, be detained at Kirikiri Prison until the court decides on his bail application on Thursday.

This decision came after considering the bail requests their lawyer, Lebi Lawal, presented.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defence counsel had requested that Emefiele be granted bail either on self-recognition or under the most lenient bail conditions until the case is heard.

They urged the court to extend the same liberal bail terms to the second defendant.

The EFCC counsel, Senior Advocate Rotimi Oyedepo, did not object to the bail request, instead advising the court to use discretion in deciding bail terms.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen Diket Plang

Sen Plang denies budget padding, says NASS added ₦1.5trn for critical issues

Explosion rocks Ikeja military cantonment in Lagos [Ripples]

Army confirms minor explosion at farmland in Ikeja Cantonment

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Kwara Government begs IBEDC to address persistent power outages

Crossing expressways in Lagos [The Guardian Nigeria]

219 persons land in custody for crossing expressways in Lagos