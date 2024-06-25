Tragedy strikes National Assembly as top customs official dies at plenary

A statement from Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr., the House Spokesman and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, confirmed the incident.

Rep. Rotimi Jr. did not disclose the name of the deceased but stated that the official experienced sudden health issues during the committee session around 1:00 pm on June 25, 2024.

Despite the prompt and thorough efforts by first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, the official could not be saved.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications. Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognise the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and to our nation.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed,” he stated, according to Leadership.

He mentioned that the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen conveyed his sympathies, quoting, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

