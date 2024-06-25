ADVERTISEMENT
Tragedy strikes National Assembly as top customs official dies at plenary

Segun Adeyemi

The House of Representatives says it is ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances behind the incident.

National Assembly. [Facebook]
National Assembly. [Facebook]

A statement from Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr., the House Spokesman and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, confirmed the incident.

Rep. Rotimi Jr. did not disclose the name of the deceased but stated that the official experienced sudden health issues during the committee session around 1:00 pm on June 25, 2024.

Despite the prompt and thorough efforts by first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, the official could not be saved.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications. Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognise the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and to our nation.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed,” he stated, according to Leadership.

He mentioned that the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen conveyed his sympathies, quoting, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Rotimi Jr. also stated that more details would be shared with the public as they emerge.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

