Tinubu resumes duty, holds first meeting with FIRS boss after 2-week vacation

The president's return was announced by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, October 21.

Upon his return, Tinubu's first meeting was with Zach Adedeji, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Onanuga, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared a photo of the president back at his desk and confirmed the meeting with the revenue chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, "President Bola Tinubu at his desk this morning, after his two-week vacation. His first meeting was with FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji."

The president's vacation lasted two weeks, during which he travelled to the United Kingdom and France. His return to Nigeria was marked by a warm reception from senior members of his administration at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where he arrived at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The trip was part of Tinubu's annual leave, which commenced on Wednesday, October 2. Onanuga confirmed the official break in a previous statement, noting that it was intended as a working vacation.

Now back in office, Tinubu's meeting with Adedeji signals the president's renewed focus on tax reforms and revenue services, a critical aspect of his administration's economic strategy.