ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tinubu Pledges Support for Education and Youth Empowerment

News Agency Of Nigeria
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Malam Yusuf Sununu. spoke at the 39th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin).

Recommended articles

The president highlighted the FG’s resolve to improving the educational system and fostering youth engagement in nation-building.

He emphasized the importance of education in shaping Nigeria’s future, and the role of young graduates in addressing the nation’s challenges.

Tinubu congratulated the graduands for their academic achievements, and urged them to be proactive in contributing to the country’s development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president acknowledged the current economic and security challenges facing the country but expressed optimism in the nation’s resilience.

He called on the youths to take on leadership roles, leveraging their intelligence, courage, and integrity to overcome Nigeria’s challenges.

Tinubu highlighted the FG’s initiatives to support students and educational institutions, such as the disbursement of student loans, and encouraged the students to take advantage of the scheme.

“The Nigerian Education Loans Fund (NELFUND) has come to stay to provide opportunities and access for students to learn with ease and pay back later,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining an uninterrupted academic calendar, and called for peaceful engagements between university staff and the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president explained that the FG had taken steps to resolve staff shortages in universities, with recent waivers allowing institutions to recruit more personnel.

He commended Unilorin for its remarkable achievements, including being recognised as the most subscribed university in Nigeria, and receiving an award of N500 million from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Tinubu also praised the university for its accomplishments in national and international competitions, and for being awarded the Best Federal University in ICT Integration by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms.

Earlier in his speech, Mr Abiodun Aluko, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Unilorin, called on the graduands to apply the knowledge gained for the betterment of society.

Aluko acknowledged the important role universities played in shaping the nation and praised Unilorin for maintaining its position as the most sought-after institution in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He observed that the varsity had attracted a diverse student body, including the highest number of foreign students in the 2023 admission programme.

The pro-chancellor commended the establishment of the National Education Loans Fund (NELFUND), which he described as a great relief for students.

Aluko assured that the governing council, under his leadership, would focus on mobilising resources to ensure Unilorin remained Nigeria’s leading university.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole stated that the varsity had produced outstanding Nigerians, who had contributed immensely to the nation.

He observed that education should not be confined to textbooks and classrooms, but should transcend academic knowledge, and actively promote ideals that drived societal transformation by fostering critical thinking dialogue and civic responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice chancellor stated that education should be regarded as a powerful force for positive change expected to equip individuals to challenge existing norms and advocate for progress.

He charged the graduands to continue to seek for knowledge because their degree, in itself, was not the end, but a comfortable ground to attain and compete globally.

In his remarks, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, called on the graduands to embrace innovation and become drivers of positive change as they stepped into the world beyond campus.

AbdulRazaq, represented by the Executive Chairman, Kwara Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, noting that their hard work had brought them to this significant milestone.

“This great closure of your journey on this campus opens a new chapter in your lives as you explore a new world of challenges and great possibilities,” the governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the critical role of education in shaping a prosperous society and encouraged the graduands to leverage their knowledge to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development and beyond.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu Pledges Support for Education and Youth Empowerment

Tinubu Pledges Support for Education and Youth Empowerment

Wike Calls for Tight Security for FCTA Demolition Team in Lugbe

Wike Calls for Tight Security for FCTA Demolition Team in Lugbe

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

FG Launches ‘Green Money Project’ to Support 100,000 Young Farmers

FG Launches ‘Green Money Project’ to Support 100,000 Young Farmers

First Lady Says We Need Different Strategies to Fight Cybercrime

First Lady Says We Need Different Strategies to Fight Cybercrime

Wike declares war on beggars in Abuja

Wike declares war on beggars in Abuja

Governor Otti approves new minimum wage for Abia workers

Governor Otti approves new minimum wage for Abia workers

WAEC announces date to commence WASSCE CBT exams

WAEC announces date to commence WASSCE CBT exams

BREAKING: Former lawmaker Farouk Lawan released after serving 5-year jail term

BREAKING: Former lawmaker Farouk Lawan released after serving 5-year jail term

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]

Shettima on FG policies: 'We feel the pain of the poor, but have no option'

Dele Momodu. [Facebook]

'No light at tunnel's end' - Momodu sceptical of Tinubu's economic plans

The Nigeria power grid collapsed for the second time in less than 24 hours. [Getty Images]

Power grid collapses twice in 24 hours, affects millions of households

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Getty Images]

'No going back' - W'Bank charges Tinubu to sustain ongoing reforms amid hardship