Bashir Hadejia: List of top politicians pictured with alleged gun-runner

Reports confirmed that a search warrant from the Nigeria Police Force, FCT Command, dated August 12, 2024, revealed that Hadejia faces charges of "treason and subversion against the state."

He is also believed to have played a significant role in the recent nationwide protests.

Reports suggest that Hadejia holds considerable sway among influential political figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Pulse Nigeria report will spotlight some of the top politicians Hadejia was photographed with over the years prior to his arrest.

1. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima

Pulse Nigeria

Following his arrest, a photograph of him shaking hands with President Bola Tinubu emerges, with Vice President Kashim Shettima appearing in the background.

According to Punch, his frequent visits to the State House earned him the nickname ‘Villa Boy.’

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

Pulse Nigeria

In 2020, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State made a significant gesture by presenting gold bars mined in the state to then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presentation, which took place at the State House in Abuja, highlighted Zamfara's contribution to Nigeria's economy through artisanal gold mining.

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to Buhari, shared visuals of the event online, noting that Hadejia accompanied the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Femi Gbajabiamila - Chief of Staff to the President.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives and now Chief of Staff to the president Femi Gbajabiamila has also been pictured with the alleged gun-runner.

Observation by Pulse Nigeria reveals that the picture was taken at the office of Gbajabiamila.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Nuhu Ribadu - National Security Adviser (NSA)

Pulse Nigeria

Hadejia's picture with NSA Nuhu Ribadu was taken during one of his visits to the presidential villa.

5. Bello Matawalle - Minister of Defence

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged gun-runner has been pictured multiple times with Matawalle during his time as Governor of Zamfara and currently as Minister of Defence.

Aside from being among Matawalle's entourage who displayed gold samples to ex-President Buhari, Hadejia has been reported to be a close aide to the minister.

6. Mohammed Abubakar Badaru - Minister of Defence

Pulse Nigeria

7 Femi Fani-Kayode and Aminu Tambuwal

ADVERTISEMENT