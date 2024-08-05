ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu meets service chiefs as protests escalate nationwide

Segun Adeyemi

The President's engagement with the service chiefs underscores the administration's prioritisation of national security amidst growing unrest.

Instead, the President is currently holding a critical meeting in his office with all heads of security and law enforcement agencies.

This high-level meeting includes Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Key security figures present are Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, the three service chiefs, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, and the heads of DSS, NIA, Nigerian Customs Service, and Nigerian Immigration Service.

The decision comes in the wake of President Tinubu's recent national broadcast, where he urged the organisers of the protests to suspend their activities, noting the escalation to violence in some states, resulting in loss of lives and property.

"I have heard the grievances of the protesters loud and clear," Tinubu stated, emphasising his commitment to addressing their concerns. However, he sternly warned, "I will not sit and watch some people used by opposition politicians to destroy our democracy."

READ ALSO: Here's everything Tinubu said in his 2nd Democracy Day address

The outcomes of this meeting are highly anticipated as the nation watches for decisive actions to address the pressing issues raised by the demonstrators.

