TikTok videos longer than one minute receive up to over 5 billion views globally

Longer videos on TikTok have unleashed a wide range of possibilities for the community, making room for expanded creativity and entertainment. As a result, TikTok videos longer than one minute receive up to or over 5 billion views globally.

Tiktok makes it easy to create content
These videos include anything from sneak peeks into the personal lives of creators and celebrities, to working days in weird and wonderful vocations or more relatable content created by TikTok's so-called "stay at home sons and daughters."

Social psychology expert Dr. Shira Gabriel, an Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Buffalo who partnered with TikTok, explains that people are watching day-in-the-life content on platforms such as TikTok to be entertained not only because it mimics life, but because it fosters connection and belonging.

