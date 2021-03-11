On March 10, 2021, TikTok announced that it would now give users more power to control the comments they see. This is part of TikTok's anti-bullying and anti-harassment awarenes with its #SharingPositivity campaign.

It is one of two new features, alongside another which prompts people to reconsider posting unkind or inappropriate comments.

TikTok says, "Creators put their heart and soul into creating content millions of people love, and TikTok is working to give them even more control over their content. With the new Filter All Comments feature, creators can decide which comments will appear on their videos.

"When enabled, comments will not be displayed unless the video's creator approves them using the new comment management tool."

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video.