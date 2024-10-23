itel P65 Large Cyber Pop-up Store Make a Surprise Appearance in Nigeria, Showcasing itel Smart Life Futuristic Experience

Itel, a global smart life brand, launched its biggest offline experience hub in Nigeria, the itel P65 new launch Pop-up Store in Lagos at Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja, Lagos state on Oct 19th and 20th and will also launch at Port Harcourt Mall, Port Harcourt on Oct 25th and 26th October,2024.

This highly anticipated event was an unforgettable experience for all attendees, including students, media outlets, and technology enthusiasts. The Pop-up Store, designed with a futuristic cyber theme inspired by itel long-lasting smartphone P65, offered hands-on opportunities for visitors to explore the product and participate in engaging interactive games, with chances to win exclusive prizes. The event was full of excitement while showcasing itel’s vibrant and youthful brand image.

The Ultimate itel Smart Life Experience

The itel P65 Pop-Up Store featured the itel Smart Life Experience Area, where attendees explored the latest in itel's product lineup, including mobile phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and personal care products. Visitors had the chance to test out latest P65, but also interact with Peller and Sheggz who were on-site to provide insights, tips, and real-time feedback on the latest itel products.

Throughout the day, visitors engaged in live activities with the KOLs and even won exclusive itel gift packages. The pop-up event aims to bridge the gap between online and offline experiences, bringing itel's cyber-enhanced smartphones directly to consumers.

Highlighting itel P65: The Future-Now Cyber Smartphone

A standout feature of the event will be P65’s cyber charging station, which will intuitively showcase its powerful 7500mAh battery and cyber-inspired design. Equipped with a powerful 5,000mAh battery and a bundled 2400mAh charging case, P65 offers up to three days of uninterrupted usage, making it perfect for moderate to heavy users. The large storage capacity of 256GB ensures users can store everything from games to movies, while the 16GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking. Also its 120Hz 6.7” punch-hole display delivers a seamless and immersive gaming and entertainment experience.

Elevating Brand Awareness and Consumer Education

Through the P65 Pop-up Store, itel aims to elevate its brand presence in Nigeria by positioning P65 as the ultimate cyber-experience smartphone of 2024. The event will serve as a platform to educate consumers on the advantages of itel smart life electronic categories, while also improving brand equity and reputation.

The full-category experience area will feature not only mobile phones but also headphones, smartwatches, and personal care products, offering visitors a first-of-its-kind, large-scale close-up interaction with itel brand's expanding smart ecosystem. This immersive experience will enhance visitors’ understanding of how these innovations can improve their daily lives.