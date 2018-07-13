Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Tech >

Apple launches $300 mn 'green' fund for China suppliers

Apple Tech giant launches $300 mn 'green' fund for China suppliers

The US giant said it and 10 initial suppliers would jointly provide the money for the China Clean Energy Fund, aimed at helping the companies make the transition to clean energy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Apple said the project would produce an initial one gigawatt of clean energy, equivalent to powering nearly a million homes play

Apple said the project would produce an initial one gigawatt of clean energy, equivalent to powering nearly a million homes

(AFP/File)

Apple said on Friday it has established a fund to invest nearly $300 million over the next four years to connect its Chinese suppliers to renewable energy as Beijing pushes an anti-pollution drive.

The US giant said it and 10 initial suppliers would jointly provide the money for the China Clean Energy Fund, aimed at helping the companies make the transition to clean energy.

Apple said the project would produce an initial one gigawatt of clean energy, equivalent to powering nearly a million homes.

Most of Apple's products worldwide are assembled in vast production networks in China that employ hundreds of thousands of workers, and the company has taken various steps to reduce resulting carbon emissions.

It said in April that its headquarters in Cupertino, California, had gone 100 percent renewable and announced initiatives to achieve the same in other Apple facilities worldwide.

China's four-decade transition into an industrial behemoth has brought the side effects of severe air, soil and water pollution, and the government is pushing various initiatives to clean things up including incentives for renewable energy and the electric-car industry.

Among other projects, in late 2016 Apple said it bought a 30 percent stake in subsidiaries of China-based Goldwind, the world's largest wind turbine maker, to produce renewable energy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tech Nigeria, Google to partner on global digital access – Osinbajobullet
2 Android Phones How to fix invalid IMEI error after factory settingsbullet
3 CorelDraw Here are five interesting tutorials for every beginnerbullet

Related Articles

World Microsoft employees protest work with ice, as tech industry mobilizes over immigration
New York Times Apple to close iPhone security hole that police use to crack devices
World Apple's chief tries on role as ambassador from silicon valley
Tech Apple and Samsung settle lengthy iPhone patent battle
In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go beyond AT&T, Time Warner
Apple Tech company touts privacy features of new operating systems
YouTube Music Google's new streaming service yet to roll out in Nigeria
World Facebook gave device makers deep access to data on users and friends
Gazprom EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case
Tech Apple is overhauling Siri — and the voice assistant may finally catch up with Amazon's Alexa (AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN)

Tech

Nokia 3.1 arrives in Nigeria
HMD Global Company marks arrival of Nokia 3.1 in Nigeria
Nigerian lending startup has introduced a fixed investment account that offers a 15.5% annual return
Tech Nigerian lending startup has introduced a fixed investment account that offers a 15.5% annual return
Cristiano Ronaldo could have his own Facebook Watch show.
Tech Facebook is reportedly going to make Cristiano Ronaldo the $10 million star of his own reality show — and Tom Brady is involved
A Nigerian logistics startup has raised $1.2 million in a pre-seed funding round
Tech A Nigerian logistics startup has raised $1.2 million in a pre-seed funding round