Teaching in Local Languages Is Important for Nigeria's Progress, Says Olufemi-Mimiko

He opined that for Nigeria to achieve its desired development and catch up with other developed nations like China, India, and Japan, which teach in their local languages, the government needed to overhaul its educational system.

According to him, this is by adopting a more relevant and effective narrative.

Olufemi-Mimiko , who said that research supported teaching in local languages at the primary school level, advocated making this a national policy, training teachers, and instructors to use local languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Local language teaching enhances learning outcomes and places Nigerian children on a firmer pedestal for post-basic education.

“It preserves indigenous languages and saves them from cultural aridity and contributes to economic growth and development.”

Olufemi-Mimiko expressed concern about 20 million out-of-school children and 70 per cent of Nigerians being functionally illiterate, warning that this was a disaster waiting to happen.

He urged the Federal Government to design intervention programmes to educate these children and make them useful to themselves and the nation.