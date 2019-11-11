President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, November 11, 2019, mourned the demise of late former minister of petroleum and energy, Tam David-West.

While details of the circumstances that led to the death of David-West cannot be ascertained at the moment, Pulse understands that the former minister died at the age of 83.

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman, the president described the former minister as “a consultant virologist of national and international standing”.

President Buhari mourns late Tam David-West. [Daily Post]

President Buhari was quoted as saying the deceased had "an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own”.

“He commiserates with the David-West family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.

“President Buhari prays that God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believe in the national issues he espoused to approximate same, for the betterment of Nigeria, and humanity," the statement read.

David-West served as Petroleum minister when Buhari was a military head of state, which was between 1984 and 1985.