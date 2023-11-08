The most popular Sports slots games in Nigeria

Of all countries, however, Nigeria stands out as one of those that has gained significant momentum in the industry. Many Nigerians have proven to love table games such as roulette, baccarat and blackjack. However, what has proven most popular are slots games with online casinos offering thousands of thrilling options.

Sports-themed casino games are incredibly popular in Nigeria and the world over, something which is reflected in their most popular choices. Virgin Games offers a wide array of sports-themed casino games as well as being one of the industry leaders.

For newcomers to online casinos, you can take a look Virgin Games slots glossary for a helping hand. Now, let's take a further look at the most played sports slots games in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

9 Races to Glory

This horse racing-themed slot may seem old-fashioned, but it offers much more than what it says on the tin. From Aurum Signature Studios, this has a great arcade feel with added mini-games and bonuses. The 5x3 slot comes with a free spins bonus plus an additional jockey bonus.

With 20 paylines, maximum payouts of 2000x and wild symbols there are plenty of chances to win big on 9 races. Do not let appearances fool you, there are tonnes of opportunities with this old-fashioned slot.

Football Finals X UP

As the most played sport in Nigeria, it is no surprise to see that a football-themed slot has become so popular in the nation. Created by Microgaming, Football Finals X UP was released in November of 2022, right on the heels of the 2022 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

This five-reeled game sees the slots set on the backdrop of a huge football stadium with the chance to win up to 10,000x your original wager. There are even fans in the stands and players on the pitch, making the experience even more immersive.

In addition to the stunning visuals, the game also has several bonuses. Wilds (in the form of a trophy symbol), scatters, multipliers and free spins are all up for grabs. With a healthy RTP of just over 96%, this game is tons of fun with plenty of chances to win big.

Basketball Star

Basketball is another majorly popular sport in Nigeria and once again, there is a themed slot to compliment the fact. Another product of Microgaming, Basketball Star is set on a basketball court with players and fans in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

A colourful design is complimented by dynamic 5x3 reels and stacked with features. The Rolling reels feature causes winning symbols to disappear and make room for other combinations which are complimented by free spins and wild symbols.

With 243 lines there are plenty of ways to win with the potential to net up to 12,000x your original wager. Microgaming’s sports-focused miniseries has continued to impress and Basketball Star is yet another title to add to their impressive resume.

WWE Clash of The Wilds

While the status of professional wrestling as a sport would certainly be up to date, there is no doubting the athletic prowess it takes to make it in the WWE. The biggest pro wrestling promotion in history frequently brings in millions of viewers around the world and Nigeria has a strong following.

This WWE-themed slot comes from All41 Studios in conjunction with the WWE and features some of their biggest stars on the 5x3 reels. John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair are all featured on reels with 40 fixed paylines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacked wilds, free spin ladder matches, and a buy feature make this game one of the most packed for features. While visually it may not be as immersive as the others, the features and the hip-hop soundtrack mean there is still plenty of fun to be had.

Lucky Shot

This final slot is slightly different from the others in this list but remains popular nonetheless. Lucky Shot, created by Games Global, has just three reels, one row and one payline but there is a charm to its simplicity.

The low number of reels does not mean it doesn’t pack a punch either— you can win up to 1,111x your wager from one spin. Neatly-designed symbols of golf balls, tees and trophies complete the setup on a golf course along with a buggy.

Though there are no features as you find with most modern slots, this old-school game features tonnes of symbols. There is even a display on the right-hand side of the screen illustrating the different paylines, just like old-school slots.

ADVERTISEMENT

---