Lagos Sports Commission partners with Parallex Bank for talents development.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, who led the state’s delegation to the Head Office of Parallex Bank in Victoria Island, explained that the engagement aimed at igniting a mutually beneficial collaboration is a pivotal step in driving the state’s agenda in creating sustainable opportunities in sports by empowering athletes with the resources and support needed to achieve excellence.

According to him, the partnership is set to pave the way for a more efficient and transparent financial system within the sports sector, ensuring that athletes receive their payments promptly and through secure and efficient channels, while also investing in the next generation of sports talent in Lagos.

Fatodu explained that the commercial bank shares a similar interest with the State’s development agenda of bringing innovation to sports, with the broader goal of promoting the long-term success of athletes both on and off the field and improving the sporting ecosystem across the state.

“By introducing a streamlined payment system, we are not only improving the welfare of our athletes but also encouraging a culture of excellence within Lagos sports. Our athletes are our pride, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the support they deserve to excel,” the Director General stated.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and CEO of Parallex Bank, Olufemi Bakre, revealed that the proposition between the Commission and the bank aligns seamlessly with the institution’s mission to support initiatives that make a meaningful impact on society, particularly in empowering youth and fostering sustainable growth through sports development.

Mr. Bakre emphasized that the commitment of the bank to back sports development is a significant step in the bank’s endeavour to advance communities and create opportunities that extend beyond the playing field, ultimately driving positive social and economic outcomes.

He said, this strategic collaboration marks a major milestone in the bank’s commitment to creating value for every citizen, regardless of their status. And given the demographic that the Commission leads and interacts with — many of whom fall within the population our bank seeks to support with various financial interventions, supporting athletes and nurturing emerging talent is an investment we are fully committed to.

Emphasizing the bank’s dedication to supporting the advancement of sports in Lagos State, the Managing Director revealed that Parallex Bank is honoured to establish a strategic partnership with the Lagos State Sports Commission, adding that the aim is to enable talent development and provide a seamless and efficient payment solution that meets the specific needs of athletes, ensuring they are well-compensated for their hard work.