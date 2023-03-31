Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Betano App Review

Betano is one of the most popular online betting sites that bettors around the world are starting to reckon with. Little wonder, punters are starting to download the betano mobile app to wager on. In countries that permit players to bet on betano, the operators have made the iOS and Android betano mobile apps available for download.

Want to know more about the features of the betano app? Ensure you read till the end.

How to download the betano app

As mentioned earlier, the betano app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Hence, this section discusses the simple steps required in downloading the betano app on your mobile device.

How to download for Android

The provisions made for the betano app download by the operators vary from one country to another.

However, here are the simple steps to download the betting app:

Visit the Betano website Search for the app download button Click on the betano apk file link and accept the download Once the app has been successfully downloaded, go ahead and confirm its presence in your download file Tap on the apk file and install it on your device Launch the app and login to your betano account

How to download for iOS

Visit the official betano homepage Tap on the iOS app link at the left bottom side of the screen Click on the download button Check your download folder to confirm if the app is there Install the app Launch the app and login to your betano account

Betano Betting Options on Mobile

The betano betting options on mobile include soccer, tennis, basketball, table tennis, handball, ice hockey, American football, volleyball, winter sports, boxing, water polo, and snooker.

However, the odds for each of the aforementioned sports events might vary from one betting option to the other.

Promotional offers

Apart from the welcome bonus offered to new users on betano. The other bonuses that are available for existing users on this betting app are Acca insurance, free bets, Acca bonus, missions, and more.

Betano promo code for App

Just as it is expected of betting sites to give welcome bonuses to new users on their platform, betano also offers new users a welcome bonus even without a bonus code. However, if you sign up on the betano mobile app using the bonus code BETMAX, you will be rewarded with an increased welcome bonus.

New users that signed up with the Betano promo code BETMAX are also rewarded with free bets on any sports events. However, bear in mind that the terms and conditions attached to this bonus code on betano are varied from one country to another.

New users are also rewarded with an increased casino welcome bonus plus free spins for using the sign up bonus code BETMAX.

You can also check out the betano official website to see the sign up bonuses for using a bonus code.

Best features of the Betano App

Live Streaming

This feature will enable punters to watch live matches on the app. It works hand in hand with the live betting feature as such that bettors can get to view the statistics of ongoing matches.

Payment options

Betano is known for having fast payment options for both deposits and withdrawals on the betting app. Some of these payment options include Visa Card, Mastercard, Paysafecard, bank transfer, Klarna, Trustly, Paypal, and more. Also, note that the transaction process can take between 1 to 3 days.

Bear in mind that the payment options can vary for different countries.

Customer Support

Betano has 24/7 hours of multi-channel support on its mobile app. These channels include live chat, email, and phone calls. Among all the lots, the fastest channel to get a swift response from the customer support team is via the live chat on the betting app.

Betano Apps FAQs

Is the betano app download available for Nigerian bettors?

No, the betano app is not yet available for bettors in Nigeria. However, we look forward to seeing it launch in the country soon.

Will I be given a welcome bonus for signing up on the betting app?

Yes, you will be rewarded with a welcome bonus for registering on the betting app.

Can I use the BETMAX code to sign up on the betting app?

Yes, when you use the BETMAX sign up code, you will be awarded an increased-than-normal welcome bonus.

Is the betano app user-friendly?

Yes, the app is user-friendly and enables users to easily navigate to any section on the app. Even newbies can navigate the betting app without assistance from any expert.

What is the maximum amount to deposit?

The minimum amount to deposit on betano varies for each of the countries the operators of betano are licensed to offer gaming services. However, in Nigeria most betting sites allow bettors to deposit as low as 100 NGN.

Pros & Cons of the App

Pros of the App Cons of the App Pros of the App Rich in sports and Esports betting market Fewer Casino games Rich in sports and Esports betting market App availability for android and iOS App availability for android and iOS

Final Verdict on Betano App

The betano mobile app is a replica of the betting website. It entails all that is available on the betting site plus remarkable features that will give any bettor a fascinating gaming experience.

We have no doubt it will become one of the prominent betting apps in the Nigerian gambling industry once launched.

